Who's Playing

Delaware @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Delaware 14-15; North Carolina A&T 12-17

What to Know

The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 23 at Corbett Sports Center. The Fightin' Blue Hens should still be riding high after a victory, while North Carolina A&T will be looking to regain their footing.

Delaware beat the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks 75-66 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T lost to the Towson Tigers on the road by a decisive 87-75 margin.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Delaware is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. But bettors beware: they are only 5-10 against the spread when favored.

North Carolina A&T's loss took them down to 12-17 while Delaware's win pulled them up to 14-15. A win for North Carolina A&T would reverse both their bad luck and Delaware's good luck. We'll see if the Aggies manage to pull off that tough task or if the Fightin' Blue Hens keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.