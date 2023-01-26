Who's Playing

Drexel @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Drexel 12-8; North Carolina A&T 10-12

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. Drexel and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. These two teams are tiptoeing into their game after sneaking past their previous opponents.

On Saturday, the Dragons narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens 77-74.

Speaking of close games: North Carolina A&T sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 90-86 win over the William & Mary Tribe on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Drexel is expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (6-2-1), so they might be worth a quick bet.

The wins brought Drexel up to 12-8 and North Carolina A&T to 10-12. The Dragons are 5-6 after wins this year, the Aggies 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Dragons are a 3-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dragons as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.