Who's Playing

Drexel @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Drexel 12-8; North Carolina A&T 10-12

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Dragons and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Corbett Sports Center. Both teams are tiptoeing into their matchup after sneaking past their previous opponents.

Drexel came out on top in a nail-biter against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday, sneaking past 77-74. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Speaking of close games: things were close when North Carolina A&T and the William & Mary Tribe clashed this past Saturday, but North Carolina A&T ultimately edged out the opposition 90-86.

The wins brought Drexel up to 12-8 and North Carolina A&T to 10-12. The Dragons are 5-6 after wins this season, the Aggies 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.