Who's Playing
Elon @ North Carolina A&T
Current Records: Elon 5-19; North Carolina A&T 11-14
What to Know
The Elon Phoenix are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Corbett Sports Center. The Phoenix will be seeking to avenge the 80-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 11th.
Elon escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.
Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-63 punch to the gut against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Thursday.
Elon's win lifted them to an irreparable 5-19 while North Carolina A&T's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if Elon can repeat their recent success or if North Carolina A&T bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.
- Jan 11, 2023 - North Carolina A&T 80 vs. Elon 71