Who's Playing

Elon @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: Elon 5-19; North Carolina A&T 11-14

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix are on the road again on Wednesday and play against the North Carolina A&T Aggies at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Corbett Sports Center. The Phoenix will be seeking to avenge the 80-71 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played January 11th.

Elon escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Northeastern Huskies by the margin of a single free throw, 74-73.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 87-63 punch to the gut against the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks this past Thursday.

Elon's win lifted them to an irreparable 5-19 while North Carolina A&T's loss dropped them down to 11-14. We'll see if Elon can repeat their recent success or if North Carolina A&T bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina A&T won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.