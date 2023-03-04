Who's Playing

Stony Brook @ North Carolina A&T

Regular Season Records: Stony Brook 10-21; North Carolina A&T 13-18

What to Know

The North Carolina A&T Aggies and the Stony Brook Seawolves are set to clash at 6 p.m. ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. The Aggies will be strutting in after a win while Stony Brook will be stumbling in from a defeat.

North Carolina A&T escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Hampton Pirates by the margin of a single free throw, 73-72. North Carolina A&T relied on the efforts of forward Duncan Powell, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 15 rebounds, and forward Marcus Watson, who had 20 points in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Stony Brook lost to the College of Charleston Cougars this past Saturday, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 92-52. One thing holding Stony Brook back was the mediocre play of center Keenan Fitzmorris, who did not have his best game: he finished with only five points on 2-for-11 shooting in his 27 minutes on the court.

Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Seawolves have experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 63.1 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina A&T and Stony Brook both have one win in their last two games.