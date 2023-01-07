Who's Playing

UNC-Wilmington @ North Carolina A&T

Current Records: UNC-Wilmington 13-3; North Carolina A&T 6-10

What to Know

Get ready for a Colonial battle as the North Carolina A&T Aggies and the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Corbett Sports Center. UNC-Wilmington will be strutting in after a victory while North Carolina A&T will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The contest between the Aggies and the College of Charleston Cougars on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with North Carolina A&T falling 92-79 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. A silver lining for North Carolina A&T was the play of guard Kam Woods, who shot 6-for-12 from downtown and finished with 30 points, six dimes and six boards.

Meanwhile, UNC-Wilmington didn't have too much trouble with the Elon Phoenix on the road on Wednesday as they won 81-66. The Seahawks relied on the efforts of forward Trazarien White, who had 26 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Amari Kelly, who had 15 points along with seven boards.

UNC-Wilmington is 11-1 after wins this season, and North Carolina A&T is 3-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Corbett Sports Center -- Greensboro, North Carolina

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.