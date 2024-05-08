Hubert Davis led North Carolina to the National Championship Game in his first year as head coach in the 2021-22 college season after taking over for the legendary Roy Williams. Davis couldn't have done much better in his first year sliding over a chair from the assistant coach to head coach role, but was unable to take home the ultimate prize. Davis has ensured North Carolina remains in the conversation of the elite programs in college basketball and the Tar Heels were a No. 1 seed in the 2024 NCAA Tournament. They reached the Sweet 16 after missing March Madness altogether in 2023. North Carolina has to replace key players in key positions in the North Carolina basketball roster next season, but they won't need to worry about losing their leading scorer.

RJ Davis is skipping the 2024 NBA Draft to return as a fifth-year senior. He averaged 21.2 points per game last season and now Hubert Davis is scouring the college basketball transfer portal to find players to surround Davis and work on North Carolina basketball recruiting.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

The Tar Heels lost a major part of their identity with Armando Bacot out of eligibility. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per game last season. He averaged a double-double in each of his final three seasons, including posting 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds the year North Carolina reached the national championship.

Bacot was a staple of the program, spending five years at North Carolina, which is a feat rarely accomplished in college basketball nowadays. Bacot was second in scoring and the team's leading rebounder. North Carolina also lost Cormac Ryan, who averaged 11.5 points including 2.1 made 3-pointers per game. Ryan is also out of eligibility after transferring to North Carolina for his final year. North Carolina will seek size and shooting in the transfer portal before pursuing their fourth straight 20-win season next year. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

North Carolina made major moves in the transfer portal last year, adding Harrison Ingram and Cormac Ryan, among others. The Tar Heels are replacing multiple key players again this offseason, but they have already landed Belmont wing Cade Tyson, who was one of the top shooters in the portal. They also hosted former Rutgers center Clifford Omoruyi for an official visit just days before making the cut for his top four schools.

Omoruyi listed Georgetown, Kansas State and Alabama on his final four list ahead of his decision, which he plans to announce on Sunday. North Carolina is bringing in a pair of five-star recruits in shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. The Tar Heels only signed three players in the 2024 class, but that was still enough to be a top-10 class in the 247Sports rankings. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

