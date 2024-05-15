The North Carolina Tar Heels won the ACC regular-season title last year, earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Their season ultimately ended in disappointment when they lost to No. 4 seed Alabama in the Sweet 16, but their fan base has plenty of reasons to be optimistic about the North Carolina basketball roster. They return star guard RJ Davis, the ACC Player of the Year and first Tar Heel to win the Jerry West Award as the top shooting guard in the country. He averaged 21.2 points per game and knocked down nearly 40% of his 3-point attempts.

Davis will be tasked with helping the North Carolina basketball lineup overcome the loss of veteran big man Armando Bacot, but the Tar Heels have received help from the college basketball transfer portal. Head coach Hubert Davis is still rounding out the North Carolina basketball team, but North Carolina is considered one of the national title-contenders regardless. If you love the Tar Heels, or just want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at Inside Carolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers the North Carolina Tar Heels.

Inside Carolina is universally viewed as the authority on Tar Heel sports and recruiting. With relentless, unparalleled year-round coverage, and the largest online community of always-engaged UNC fans, the slogan is true: "There is no offseason at Inside Carolina."

Inside Carolina has been "The Independent Voice of UNC Sports" since 1994, and is a network partner with 247Sports and CBS Sports. The Inside Carolina staff is composed of experienced, professional reporters and analysts whose job is to provide readers with objective coverage. The publication is independently owned and operated, and is not affiliated with the University. It is fully credentialed by UNC, the ACC and the NCAA.

The team at Inside Carolina has full coverage of who is coming and who is going on the North Carolina basketball roster. Head to Inside Carolina now to see all the insider info.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

Of the departures from North Carolina's roster, Armando Bacot might be felt the most. The 6-foot-11 forward/center averaged 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in his final season with the team and became the third player in school history to record 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. It remains unclear what Bacot's future holds, but it is clear his size and contributions will be missed.

Another big departure for the Tar Heels is Harrison Ingram, who might have returned for another season but has instead declared for the 2024 NBA Draft. Ingram transferred to UNC prior to last season and averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game during his 2023-24 campaign. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

North Carolina is still searching for a few key additions from the transfer portal, as the coaching staff has been unable to find a replacement for Bacot thus far. However, they did land Belmont transfer Cade Tyson, who averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season. Tyson averaged double figures as a freshman as well, so he was one of the most coveted players in the portal.

The Tar Heels are also bringing in a top-10 recruiting class, even though it only features three players. Shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell are both five-star players, while center James Brown rounds out the class as a three-star recruit. With several important players returning from last year's team, North Carolina has already assembled a strong roster. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

How to get insider North Carolina basketball roster updates

Davis has been in contact with multiple transfers from power-conference teams, so be sure to join Inside Carolina to see who they are and get the rest of the insider roster news.

Who are the top names North Carolina basketball is pursuing this offseason in the transfer portal, and which power-conference transfers could land in Chapel Hill? Go to Inside Carolina to see their insider information, all from a team of reporters with years of experience covering the Tar Heels, and find out. And reminder, Inside Carolina is offering 30% off the first year of an annual VIP membership*, so subscribe now before it's too late.

*Terms: This offer is only available for new members who sign up for an Inside Carolina annual subscription. After the first year, subscription will re-bill on an annual basis at the regular rate. 247Sports.com reserves the right to alter or cancel this promotion at any time. Please write support@247sports.com with any questions you may have.