After making the National Championship Game in his debut season as North Carolina basketball coach, Hubert Davis' teams have regressed. They missed out on the NCAA Tournament entirely two years ago and were sent packing in the Sweet 16, despite being a 1-seed, in this season's March Madness. Locals in Chapel Hill are hoping the 2024-25 UNC basketball season marks a return to the Final Four, with Davis leaning heavily on his North Carolina basketball recruiting prowess to do that. He's already landed two five-star prospects as guard Ian Jackson and forward Drake Powell are among the top 10 national recruits in the Class of 2024, per 247Sports.

However, North Carolina basketball didn't target the college basketball transfer portal, which is now closed, as Cade Tyson, previously of Belmont, was the program's only target. Frontcourt depth is a concern after losing the ACC's all-time leading rebounder, Armando Bacot, whose eligibility ran out. So, what will the 2024-25 North Carolina basketball roster look like, and who could help the Heels get back to the Final Four?

North Carolina basketball roster departures

Bacot's loss can't be overstated as he helped smooth the coaching transition for UNC from Roy Williams to Hubert Davis. He was a double-double machine over his five years on campus, but he wasn't the only major piece that won't be returning for the 2024-25 UNC basketball season. Cormac Ryan, a sixth-year senior last year who averaged 11.5 points per game, is also out of eligibility, while All-ACC selection Harrison Ingram is testing the NBA Draft waters. He could ultimately return to UNC and has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the draft.

North Carolina did pursue Tennessee's Jonas Aidoo and Stanford's Andrej Stojakovic from the portal, but they elected to take their talents elsewhere. However, it's not all bad news for the Carolina faithful as the reigning ACC Player of the Year and first-team All-American, RJ Davis, plans to run it back. He will return for his fifth season at UNC and will provide some continuity with UNC projected to lose three of its top four-leading scorers from last year's squad. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

With North Carolina returning the bulk of its roster from last year, Davis and his staff only had a handful of available scholarships to work with. That didn't stop the Heels' staff from signing the ninth-ranked recruiting class in the country, according to 247Sports. Thus far, UNC has added three players from the high school ranks and one player from the Transfer Portal.

The incoming talent is headlined by a pair of five-star high school signees in shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. Jackson, ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country, is an explosive 6-foot-5 guard, who has the ability to be an instant impact player on the defensive end of the court. Powell, the No. 10 overall prospect in the country, is also athletic and capable of making an impact on both ends of the court from Day One in Chapel Hill. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

