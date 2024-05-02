The North Carolina Tar Heels will try to build off a successful 2023-24 college basketball season that saw head coach Hubert Davis lead his team to a regular season ACC title, a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and a trip to the Sweet 16. With All-American guard R.J. Davis announcing his plans to return to Chapel Hill for his final year of college eligibility, the Heels will return the bulk of the North Carolina basketball roster and look primed to be one of the top teams in the country heading into next season. Earlier in the offseason, UNC received another boost when dynamic guard Seth Trimble withdrew his name from the college basketball transfer portal and opted to return to play for the Tar Heels for his junior season.

In just three years on the job, Davis has established himself as one of the premier recruiters in college basketball. While keeping R.J. Davis and Trimble in the mix for another season may prove to be his biggest coups of the offseason, Davis has also landed a coveted player from the transfer portal and signed more talent via North Carolina basketball recruiting.

North Carolina basketball roster departures

While North Carolina will return R.J. Davis and the bulk of its 2023-24 roster, the Heels will still have to find a way to replace power forward/center Armando Bacot. The two-time All-American big man leaves Chapel Hill as the program's all-time leader in rebounds, games played, and double-doubles. Bacot's NBA Draft prospects remain unclear, but replacing his production in the front court will be a hefty task for Davis and his staff.

Another key departure for the Heels is Harrison Ingram. The 6-foot-7 forwards transferred to UNC prior to last season after spending the first two years of his career at Stanford. Ingram averaged 12.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Tar Heels in 2023-24. Ingram may still opt to return to North Carolina, but the projected second round pick has yet to make a firm announcement. Join Inside Carolina to see the latest on all of North Carolina's roster changes.

North Carolina basketball news, roster

Davis has established himself as one of the top recruiters in the country, which is evident in his Class of 2024 signees. The Heels signed a pair of five-star prospects in shooting guard Ian Jackson and small forward Drake Powell. Jackson is ranked as the No. 9 overall prospect in the country, while Powell comes in at No. 10, according to 247Sports.

Davis and his staff also signed three-star center James Brown from Link Academy in Missouri. Brown will be counted on to help fill the void left by Bacot. UNC is also targeting multiple big men in the transfer portal to help ease the pain of losing one of the most productive players in program history. Join Inside Carolina to get the latest on all of North Carolina's roster additions.

