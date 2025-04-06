Hubert Davis led North Carolina basketball to the national title game in his first season as head coach, but the Tar Heels haven't been close since. They exited the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket in the first round after advancing from the First Four, and the player who has arguably been the face of the North Carolina basketball roster is off to the next stage of his career. RJ Davis, UNC's second all-time leading scorer, is out of eligibility, as coach Davis will have to utilize the college basketball transfer portal to replace both his production and experience.

North Carolina basketball roster news

Two weeks after entering the portal, former West Virginia forward, Jonathan Powell, committed to North Carolina on Tuesday. He's described as an "old-school Roy Williams wing" as Hubert Davis' predecessor liked long and athletic players on the perimeter, and UNC landed just that in Powell. He averaged 8.3 points as a freshman last year and had one of his best games against an ACC opponent as versus Pitt in November, Powell scored 16 points, which was one off his career-high.

UNC had three rotation players taller than 6-foot-7 last season, and two of them are departing, one via the portal and one is out of eligibility. Thus, North Carolina potentially landing 7-footer Henri Veesaar would be a huge get. Born in Estonia, he played for Real Madrid's youth team in Spain before playing two years at the University of Arizona. Veesaar was a bench player for the Wildcats, but Tar Heel fans would be happy to know that one of his best games came against Duke as the big man had 13 points and six boards in Arizona's tourney defeat to the Blue Devils. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

