Hubert Davis will be entering his fifth season as North Carolina's head basketball coach following an up-and-down first four seasons. After taking the Tar Heels to the national championship game in his first season as head coach, North Carolina has failed to advance past the Sweet 16 in each of Davis' next three years. The Tar Heels needed a First Four victory to capture a No. 11 seed in the Round of 64 this year before losing to Ole Miss, 71-64, in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Tar Heels graduated the program's No. 2 scoring leader of all-time (RJ Davis) and had three players enter the transfer portal, highlighted by second-leading scorer Ian Jackson, for a program undergoing significant changes before the 2025-26 college basketball season.

Seth Trimble is the only returner of North Carolina's top-four leading scorers. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 11.6 points per game in his junior season, so can he be the man in North Carolina to lead the Tar Heels to their NCAA-record 22nd Final Four?

North Carolina basketball roster news

North Carolina secured its third commitment from the college basketball transfer portal after Kyan Evans announced his signing with UNC last Wednesday. Evans, a 6'2" guard, averaged 10.6 points as a sophomore last season. He scored 23 points in a victory for Colorado State over Memphis in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Evans made 6-of-9 3-pointers in the win and shot 44.6% from beyond the arc, so he'll provide an outside threat in Chapel Hill.

North Carolina made the third-most 3-pointers in the ACC last season, but the three players who made the most triples won't be on the roster next year. The Tar Heels made the second-most 3-pointers in the ACC the year before, so Davis will still want his team to be aggressive from beyond the arc, and Evans provides that deep threat North Carolina is desperate for. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

