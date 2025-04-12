The North Carolina Tar Heels are the only school to have an active streak of reaching the national championship for nine straight decades. They missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023 before reaching the Sweet 16 in 2024 and the first round in 2025. Head coach Hubert Davis is rebuilding the 2025-26 North Carolina basketball roster following several notable departures, including veteran guard RJ Davis. He was a key player for five seasons, winning the ACC Player of the Year award in 2024. North Carolina has already earned several commitments from the college basketball transfer portal, which can help replace the production lost by Davis.

The Tar Heels have also lost several players to the portal, so the North Carolina basketball coaching staff will continue scouring the available college basketball transfers to restock the North Carolina basketball roster.

North Carolina basketball roster news

The Tar Heels are losing Davis and Jae'Lyn Withers due to eligibility, while Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt) and Elliot Cadeau (Michigan) have already committed to new schools. Five-star guard Ian Jackson is also in the portal after one season with North Carolina. The Tar Heels have replaced some of that production by earning commitments from Kyan Evans (Colorado State), Henri Veesaar (Arizona) and Jonathan Powell (West Virginia).

Evans averaged 10.6 points and 3.1 assists for Colorado State as a sophomore, shooting 44.6% from 3-point range. Veesaar provides much needed size for a North Carolina roster that was lacking in that category last season, while Powell will likely play a reserve role. Another target to keep an eye on is Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson, who is a versatile defender from Chapel Hill. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

