The North Carolina Tar Heels were a somewhat surprising entrant into the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket. However, an experienced North Carolina basketball roster helped deliver UNC a dominant First Four win over San Diego State before a first-round loss to Ole Miss ended the season. However, the expectations are higher than just being included in March Madness and Hubert Davis knows patience will wear thin if North Carolina basketball isn't in title-contention. The college basketball transfer portal opened on March 24 and the Tar Heels are expected to be major players in the coming weeks before it closes on April 22.

RJ Davis is out of eligibility and will leave the program as the second-leading scorer in UNC basketball history behind Tyler Hansbrough. How will the Tar Heels replace Davis' production and who are the top North Carolina basketball recruiting targets now that the portal is open? If you love the Tar Heels, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at InsideCarolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers North Carolina.

The Tar Heels currently have the No. 9 recruiting class in the country for the Class of 2025 according to the 247Sports composite rankings. Davis has already signed a pair of top-50 national recruits in Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon and five-star forward Caleb Wilson committed on Jan. 24. The McDonald's All-American has the game to make an immediate impact as a freshman, but the Tar Heels will still need to add through the transfer portal to round out their roster.

Hubert Davis got a first-hand look at San Diego State point guard Nick Boyd in the First Four and he's an expected North Carolina basketball transfer target after entering the portal on March 21. Boyd averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 assists per game, scoring 12 points against the Tar Heels in Dayton. Another potential target will be Virginia combo guard Isaac McKneely, who entered the portal on March 24 after scoring 1,062 points in three seasons for the Cavaliers. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

