North Carolina basketball is coming off a year in which it failed to see the second round of the NCAA Tournament, marking the second time in three years that's occurred. That's far below the standard for the UNC Tar Heels, who have the most March Madness wins and Final Four appearances all-time. A basketball program like UNC will never struggle in landing top recruits and boasted a top-10 freshman class last year. However, there is still ground to make up when it comes to the college basketball transfer portal, as the Tar Heels ranked just 50th in that regard last season, per 247Sports.

You need to have success in both areas in this NIL era of college basketball, and Hubert Davis also has to replace a stalwart in Chapel Hill. RJ Davis, the third all-time leading scorer in ACC history, is off to the pros, and it will take more than a singular player to fill his shoes in the North Carolina basketball roster.

North Carolina basketball roster news

Carolina bolstered its frontcourt when it got a commitment from 6-foot-11 Jarin Stevenson on Sunday, April 13. He's a local product from Chapel Hill who has both basketball and Carolina Blue running through his veins as his father spent 20 years playing overseas, while his mother played at UNC in the 1990s. Stevenson spent the last two years at Alabama, where he was a part-time starter, and averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds. He's a much-needed addition for the Tar Heels, who had just one player taller than 6-foot-8 returning from last season's roster.

Stevenson's addition offsets the departure of another North Carolina native in Cade Tyson. He joined the Tar Heels from the transfer portal last offseason after two years at Belmont, and Tyson played in 31 games for UNC but averaged only 2.6 points in 7.9 minutes. That came a year after ranking ninth in the MVC with 16.2 points, so it appears he's seeking a program that will give him more of an opportunity to play. Tyson and guard Ian Jackson are the two uncommitted former Tar Heels in the portal, while others to jump into it have signed elsewhere in Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt) and Elliot Cadeau (Michigan). Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

