The North Carolina Tar Heels were the last team into the 2025 NCAA Tournament bracket, and they quickly exited it, losing their first-round game. UNC isn't the type of program that's used to being last in anything since it's one of the blue bloods of the sport. The standard at Carolina is to compete for championships, and the journey to meet that standard is already underway for the 2025-26 North Carolina basketball season. While the team is losing senior RJ Davis, it is getting two coveted freshmen, Isaiah Denis and Derek Dixon, on the North Carolina basketball roster. They are both four-star combo guards who rank as top-50 national prospects.

North Carolina basketball roster news

UNC knew it was going to have to replace Davis, the ACC's third all-time leading scorer, but it didn't expect to replace two of Davis' backcourt running mates. Elliot Cadeau, who started all 37 games and led the ACC in total assists, as well as Ian Jackson, who ranked second to Davis with 11.9 points, both entered the transfer portal. Jackson just finished his freshman season, while Cadeau was a sophomore, so they are leaving with years of eligibility remaining. Cadeau has signed with Michigan, while Jackson remains in the portal uncommitted.

The Tar Heels had a guard-heavy lineup last season as their top four scorers all checked in at 6-foot-4 or shorter. Thus, they had to be ecstatic to land two big men from the college basketball transfer portal in Jarin Stevenson and Henri Veesaar. The former, a 6-foot-11 North Carolina native, comes via Alabama, where he started 22 games a year ago and averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 boards. Meanwhile, Veesaar is a 7-foot Estonian center who averaged 9.4 points with Arizona last season.

