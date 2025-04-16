North Carolina basketball has only missed the NCAA Tournament five times over the last 51 years, but last year the Tar Heels needed an additional March victory to secure their spot in the round of 64. North Carolina went 20-12 during the 2024-25 college basketball regular season before winning two ACC Tournament games and being selected for the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. In the NIL era and with all the money the SEC generates, could the SEC make it more difficult for blue bloods like North Carolina to secure top players from the college basketball transfer portal to build sustained success? If you love the Tar Heels, or want the latest roster updates and college basketball transfer portal news, be sure to see what the proven team of insiders are saying at InsideCarolina, the 247Sports affiliate that covers North Carolina.

North Carolina basketball roster news

The Tar Heels secured their fourth commitment from the transfer portal with Pittsboro, North Carolina native Jarin Stevenson returning to his hometown school for his junior season. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds over 18.7 minutes per game at Alabama last season. He was a top-50 recruit out of high school in the Class of 2023, according to rankings by 247Sports, before signing with the Crimson Tide.



Stevenson provides size for a North Carolina program that lost two of its three forwards who averaged at least 15 minutes per game last year following Jalen Washington in the transfer portal and Jae'Lyn Withers out of eligibility. North Carolina often featured a guard-heavy lineup and added impactful freshmen guards from both high school and the transfer portal to go the route again, but Stevenson's size will be integral to matchup against opposing team's top big men and adding a paint presence for the Tar Heels in the 2025-26 college basketball season. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

How to get insider North Carolina basketball roster updates

