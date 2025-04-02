North Carolina basketball has won six NCAA championships and produced some of basketball's biggest stars, including the likes of Michael Jordan, Vince Carter and James Worthy. UNC made the NCAA Tournament in 2025, but was ousted in the first round by Ole Miss. Head coach Hubert Davis will now be tasked with revamping a North Carolina basketball roster that will have to replace the production of R.J. Davis, who averaged 17.2 points this season.

North Carolina basketball roster news

Elon's Nick Dorn is a name to keep an eye on for North Carolina in the transfer portal. Dorn scored 17 points and knocked down five 3-pointers against UNC in the season opener. His family also has ties to the university as his father (Torin) and brother (Myles) both played football at North Carolina. Dorn averaged 15.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game for Elon this past season and shot 36% from 3-point land. He's the type of player who can open up defenses with his shot-making ability from the perimeter, which could be a huge asset for UNC.

Another player on UNC's radar is San Diego State point guard Nick Boyd. The Tar Heels will have to replace the production of R.J. Davis, a void Boyd could fill in admirably. Boyd averaged 13.4 points and 3.9 assists for the Aztecs last season, while connecting on 41.1% of his field goals. Boyd is a seasoned veteran who's played in 119 collegiate games and is scheduled to be on campus in Chapel Hill for a visit on April 3. Get the latest North Carolina basketball roster news from InsideCarolina.

