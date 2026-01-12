The Morgan State Bears look to win their fourth consecutive home game when they battle the North Carolina Central Eagles in a key Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchup on Monday. NC Central is coming off an 88-77 win over Coppin State on Saturday, while Morgan State downed South Carolina State 72-67 that same day. The Eagles (6-11, 2-0 MEAC), who have won two in a row, are 1-9 on the road this season. The Bears (4-12, 1-1 MEAC), who have won two of three, are 4-4 on their home floor.

Tipoff from Talmadge L. Hill Field House in Baltimore is set for 6 p.m. ET. NC Central leads the all-time series 56-45, but Morgan State has swept the last two season series. NC Central is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest NC Central vs. Morgan State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 146.5. Before making any Morgan State vs. NC Central picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season.

Now, the model has simulated NC Central vs. Morgan State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Morgan State vs. NC Central:

NC Central vs. Morgan State spread: NC Central -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook NC Central vs. Morgan State over/under: 146.5 points NC Central vs. Morgan State money line: NC Central -116, Morgan State -104 NC Central vs. Morgan State picks: See picks at SportsLine NC Central vs. Morgan State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make NC Central vs. Morgan State picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (146.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last six meetings between the teams. The over has hit in two of North Carolina Central's last three games.

The model projects the Eagles to have three players register 9.6 points or more, including Gage Lattimore's projected 18.2 points. The Bears, meanwhile, are projected to have three players scoring 13.8 or more points, led by Elijah Davis, who is projected to score 19.7 points. The model projects a combined total of 149 points as the Over clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits over 70% of the time.

So who wins NC Central vs. Morgan State, and which side of the spread hits over 70% of the time?