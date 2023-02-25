Who's Playing

Howard @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Howard 17-11; North Carolina Central 14-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles haven't won a contest against the Howard Bison since Feb. 24 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. North Carolina Central and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central secured a 68-63 W over Maryland-Eastern Shore.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Howard on Monday, but luck did not. They lost to the Morgan State Bears on the road by a decisive 89-76 margin.

The Eagles are now 14-11 while the Bison sit at 17-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central enters the game with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard is stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Howard.