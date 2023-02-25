Who's Playing
Howard @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: Howard 17-11; North Carolina Central 14-11
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles haven't won a contest against the Howard Bison since Feb. 24 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. North Carolina Central and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The Eagles will be strutting in after a win while the Bison will be stumbling in from a defeat.
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central secured a 68-63 W over Maryland-Eastern Shore.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored Howard on Monday, but luck did not. They lost to the Morgan State Bears on the road by a decisive 89-76 margin.
The Eagles are now 14-11 while the Bison sit at 17-11. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central enters the game with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard is stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.5 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Howard.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Howard 71 vs. North Carolina Central 67
- Feb 26, 2022 - Howard 77 vs. North Carolina Central 67
- Jan 29, 2022 - Howard 75 vs. North Carolina Central 74
- Feb 24, 2020 - North Carolina Central 80 vs. Howard 65
- Feb 18, 2019 - North Carolina Central 98 vs. Howard 90
- Feb 19, 2018 - North Carolina Central 83 vs. Howard 66
- Jan 20, 2018 - Howard 84 vs. North Carolina Central 78
- Feb 20, 2017 - North Carolina Central 66 vs. Howard 59
- Jan 23, 2017 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Howard 39
- Mar 08, 2016 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Howard 66
- Dec 07, 2015 - Howard 71 vs. North Carolina Central 69