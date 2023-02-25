Who's Playing

Howard @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Howard 17-11; North Carolina Central 14-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Howard Bison and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 24 of 2020. The Eagles and Howard will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. North Carolina Central should still be riding high after a victory, while Howard will be looking to right the ship.

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central managed a 68-63 win over the Hawks.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored the Bison on Monday, but luck did not. They took an 89-76 bruising from the Morgan State Bears.

The Eagles' win brought them up to 14-11 while Howard's defeat pulled them down to 17-11. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central enters the contest with 16.7 takeaways on average, good for 16th best in college basketball. Less enviably, the Bison are 362nd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Howard.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.24

Odds

The Eagles are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won six out of their last 11 games against Howard.