Who's Playing

Morgan State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Morgan State 12-11; North Carolina Central 10-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Morgan State Bears will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Morgan State will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina Central will be stumbling in from a defeat.

North Carolina Central was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Meanwhile, Morgan State netted a 75-65 victory over the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday.

North Carolina Central is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.

The Eagles are now 10-11 while the Bears sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.7. Less enviably, Morgan State is 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $33.60

Odds

The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last eight games against Morgan State.