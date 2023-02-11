Who's Playing
Morgan State @ North Carolina Central
Current Records: Morgan State 12-11; North Carolina Central 10-11
What to Know
The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Eagles and the Morgan State Bears will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Morgan State will be strutting in after a win while North Carolina Central will be stumbling in from a defeat.
North Carolina Central was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last Monday as they fell 77-71 to the Norfolk State Spartans.
Meanwhile, Morgan State netted a 75-65 victory over the Delaware State Hornets on Saturday.
North Carolina Central is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the team has let down bettors in their past three games.
The Eagles are now 10-11 while the Bears sit at 12-11. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: North Carolina Central comes into the matchup boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.7. Less enviably, Morgan State is 353rd worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Morgan State.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $33.60
Odds
The Eagles are a big 9-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last eight games against Morgan State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Morgan State 78 vs. North Carolina Central 73
- Feb 12, 2022 - North Carolina Central 74 vs. Morgan State 64
- Feb 10, 2020 - North Carolina Central 58 vs. Morgan State 57
- Jan 21, 2019 - North Carolina Central 92 vs. Morgan State 64
- Mar 09, 2018 - North Carolina Central 79 vs. Morgan State 70
- Jan 15, 2018 - North Carolina Central 77 vs. Morgan State 63
- Feb 04, 2017 - North Carolina Central 68 vs. Morgan State 62
- Feb 20, 2016 - North Carolina Central 73 vs. Morgan State 59