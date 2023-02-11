Who's Playing

Morgan State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: Morgan State 12-11; North Carolina Central 10-11

What to Know

The North Carolina Central Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. North Carolina Central and the Morgan State Bears will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. Morgan State will be strutting in after a win while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

North Carolina Central was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 77-71 to the Norfolk State Spartans.

Meanwhile, Morgan State beat the Delaware State Hornets 75-65 on Saturday.

North Carolina Central is now 10-11 while the Bears sit at 12-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: The Eagles come into the game boasting the 17th most takeaways per game in college basketball at 16.7. Less enviably, Morgan State is stumbling into the contest with the 353rd most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.8 on average.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last eight games against Morgan State.