South Carolina State @ North Carolina Central

Current Records: South Carolina State 3-15; North Carolina Central 8-8

After two games on the road, the North Carolina Central Eagles are heading back home. North Carolina Central and the South Carolina State Bulldogs will face off in an MEAC battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium. The teams split their matchups last year, with South Carolina State winning the first 74-68 at home and North Carolina Central taking the second 67-62.

The Coppin State Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but on Monday North Carolina Central proved too difficult a challenge. North Carolina Central snuck past Coppin State with a 64-59 win. It took nine tries, but North Carolina Central can finally say that they have a victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 90-85 to the Morgan State Bears.

North Carolina Central is the favorite in this one, with an expected 11.5-point margin of victory. If their 9-2-1 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.

North Carolina Central's win brought them up to 8-8 while South Carolina State's defeat pulled them down to 3-15. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: North Carolina Central ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.40% on the season. Less enviably, South Carolina State has allowed their opponents to shoot 50.30% from the floor on average, which is the 362nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Bulldogs.

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina

McDougald-McLendon Gymnasium -- Durham, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $29.00

The Eagles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Carolina Central have won seven out of their last ten games against South Carolina State.