North Carolina Central vs. Texas Southern: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, bracket, TV, time, date

There's still some great basketball to be played before the field of 64 gets underway on Thursday and Friday. North Carolina Central and Texas Southern are two of the First Four teams trying to make it into the opening round of the competition, so it will likely be a heated matchup between hungry squads. Here's how to watch the game.

The NC Central Eagles are making their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and third in five years under LeVelle Moton, thanks to a convincing MEAC title game win over No. 1 seed Hampton. Six-foot-nine big man Raasean Davis is the straw that stirs the Eagles' drink on offense and they've got a defense that has come alive in the final two weeks of the season that will buoy them.

Texas Southern began its season 0-13 -- yes, 0-13! -- before turning things around and finishing the season 15-6, culminating with a SWAC tournament championship win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers haven't lost in nearly a month, and enter the Big Dance on a seven game winning streak.

Location: Dayton, Ohio



Date: Wednesday, March 14



Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

TV: truTV



Stream: NCAA March Madness Live

Follow: CBS Sports App

