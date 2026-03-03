The 18th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels look to secure a double-bye in the ACC Tournament and finish perfect at home when they battle the Clemson Tigers on Tuesday night. Clemson is coming off an 80-75 win over Louisville on Saturday, while North Carolina downed Virginia Tech 89-82 that same day. The Tigers (21-8, 11-5 ACC), who are tied with North Carolina for fourth in the conference, are 6-4 on the road this season. The Tar Heels (23-6, 11-5 ACC), who have won three in a row, are 17-0 on their home court in 2025-26. UNC will be without Caleb Wilson (wrist).

Tipoff from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 136-25, including a 60-2 edge in games played in Chapel Hill. North Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. Clemson odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 142.5. Before making any Clemson vs. North Carolina picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your first $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered Week 18 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 23-17 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Clemson vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for North Carolina vs. Clemson:

Clemson vs. North Carolina spread: North Carolina -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Clemson vs. North Carolina over/under: 142.5 points Clemson vs. North Carolina money line: North Carolina -172, Clemson +143 Clemson vs. North Carolina picks: See picks at SportsLine Clemson vs. North Carolina streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also check out the latest FanDuel promo code and get $100 in bonus bets at FanDuel if your first $5+ bet wins:

Top Clemson vs. North Carolina predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (142.5 points). The Over hit in eight of the last 10 meetings between the teams. The Over has hit in three of the last five Clemson games, as well as in five of the last 10 North Carolina games. Clemson is 5-5 against the spread in its last 10 games. North Carolina, meanwhile, is 6-4 ATS in its last 10.

The model projects the Tigers to have four players score 10.9 points or more, including Jestin Porter's projected 12.4 points. The Tar Heels are projected to have three players score in double figures, led by Henri Veesaar, who is projected to score 16.4 points. The model is projecting 149 combined points as the Over clears nearly 70% of the time.

How to make North Carolina vs. Clemson picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. Clemson and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Clemson vs. North Carolina spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.