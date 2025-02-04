North Carolina coach Hubert Davis revealed significant changes are likely coming to his program as part of a philosophical pivot on staff construction. Most notably, Davis said the Tar Heels will hire a general manager.

His remarks, which came on Monday's episode of "Hubert Davis Live," land at a moment of consternation within the North Carolina fan base following a dismal 87-70 loss at rival Duke on Saturday. At 13-10 (6-5 ACC), the Tar Heels risk missing the NCAA Tournament for the second time in the past three seasons.

"I am going to increase the staff, and it's needed," Davis said. "I never would have thought in the four years that I took the job that 100% what is needed is a general manager. There's just so much stuff out there. I mention owner, GM, fundraiser, basketball coach. It's so much on the plate that it'll take you away from doing what's the most important thing, which is coaching basketball."

General managers in college athletics rarely wield the authority and autonomy of their professional sports counterparts, typicaly reporting to the head coach. However, hiring GMs to assist in roster management has become commonplace in college basketball during the NIL era.

"The old model for Carolina basketball just doesn't work," Davis said. "It's not sustainable. It has to build out, because there's so many things in play with NIL, the transfer portal, agents, international players. You just need a bigger staff to be able to maintain things."

There are obvious holes on UNC's 2024-25 roster, particularly in the paint. Following the departure of five-year star Armando Bacot at center, the Tar Heels have struggled on the interior after beginning the season ranked No. 9 in the AP poll.

Seth Trimble, a 6-foot-3 guard, is the team's leading rebounder at 5.4 boards per game. With three starting guards standing 6-foot-3 or shorter, the Tar Heels rank No. 319 nationally and last in the ACC in average height, per kenpom.com.

While UNC's pair of five-star freshman Ian Jackson and Drake Powell have shown plenty of promise and are regarded as potential first-round picks in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Tar Heels' transfer class has proven to be a flop. Former Belmont sharpshooter Cade Tyson has fallen out of the rotation after ranking as one of the top transfers of the 2024 portal cycle. While Vanderbilt transfer Ven-Allen Lubin has proven effective in bursts, he's an undersized center with limited playability against bigger front courts.