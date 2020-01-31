North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony is close to returning from knee surgery

North Carolina's outlook continues to brighten, and with consecutive wins after a dreadful five-game skid to start January, Roy Williams' club may be getting an injection of talent soon with star guard Cole Anthony eyeing a return.

Anthony's been out for nearly two months nursing a right knee injury, which required an arthroscopic procedure, but Williams said Friday that, barring any setbacks, Anthony could rejoin the Tar Heels for their home game at 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Boston College. The final determination may be made Friday dependent upon how he looks before and after practice.

"If he comes in today and says he's sore, he's not going to play," Williams said Friday. "If he feels alright tomorrow he will probably play."

Anthony has been ramping up his practice time and played 5-on-5 Thursday, according to 247Sports, signs that a return may be imminent. He didn't practice in full but scrimmaging in a live-game setting is an acclimation that must be ticked off the check list before a return.

If Anthony can indeed return, look out. When healthy he's been one of the most impactful freshmen in America, averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in nine games. UNC went 6-3 in those games. Without him, UNC is 4-7.

The Tar Heels are 10-10 overall and 3-6 in ACC play -- well on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament picture. But if Anthony can return and make a similar impact as he did earlier this season, they may be a team to monitor down the stretch capable of making a run from nowhere to somewhere deep in March.