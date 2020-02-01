North Carolina freshman Cole Anthony to return from knee surgery Saturday vs. Boston College
Anthony has been out for over a month but appears set to return Saturday
North Carolina's outlook continues to brighten, and with consecutive wins after a dreadful five-game skid to start January, Roy Williams' club looks like it'll be getting an injection of talent Saturday with star guard Cole Anthony eyeing a return.
Anthony's been out for nearly two months nursing a right knee injury back to health, which required an arthroscopic procedure. But Williams said Friday that barring any setbacks, Anthony could rejoin the Tar Heels for their home game at 6 p.m. Saturday vs. Boston College.
On Saturday afternoon, North Carolina tweeted out a not-so-subtle message hinting that he will indeed make his return. The determination was made dependent upon Anthony and how sore -- or not sore -- he was Friday after running 5-on-5 on Thursday.
Anthony has been ramping up his practice time and playing in scrimmages, hinting at what appeared to be an imminent return. He didn't practice in full this week but 5-on-5 in a live-game setting is an acclimation that must be ticked off the check list before a return.
When healthy, Anthony's been one of the most impactful freshmen in America, averaging 19.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists in nine games. UNC went 6-3 in those games. Without him, UNC is 4-7.
The Tar Heels are 10-10 overall and 3-6 in ACC play -- well on the outside looking in of the NCAA Tournament picture. But if Anthony can return and make a similar impact as he did earlier this season, they may be a team to monitor down the stretch capable of making a run from nowhere to somewhere deep in March.
