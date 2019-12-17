North Carolina freshman star Cole Anthony to miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing knee surgery

North Carolina freshman point guard Cole Anthony will miss four-to-six weeks after undergoing an "arthroscopic procedure" on his right knee this week, the program announced on Tuesday. Anthony missed UNC's game over the weekend -- a stunning loss to Wofford -- due to the knee injury.

"Obviously not having a player of Cole's caliber will be a tremendous challenge to our young team, but we have to play," UNC head coach Roy Williams said in a statement. "No one player is going to replace the production Cole Anthony gives us, so it's up to everyone who puts on a North Carolina jersey to raise his game and help our team play better."

North Carolina is 6-4 on the season and riding a three-game losing streak heading into a Wednesday showdown with No. 3 Gonzaga.