Ranked teams clash when the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels battle the No. 18 Kentucky Wildcats in one of the marquee 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge games on Tuesday night. UNC is coming off a 74-58 loss to Michigan State on Thanksgiving Day, while Kentucky defeated Tennessee Tech 104-54 on Wednesday. The Tar Heels (6-1), who tied for fourth with Wake Forest and SMU in the Atlantic Coast Conference at 13-7, were 23-14 overall a year ago. The Wildcats (5-2), who tied for sixth with Ole Miss and Missouri at 10-8, were 24-12 overall in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky., is set for 9:30 p.m. ET. Kentucky leads the all-time series 25-18, including wins in each of the last two meetings. Kentucky is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. Kentucky odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any Kentucky vs. UNC picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

North Carolina vs. Kentucky spread: Kentucky -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina vs. Kentucky over/under: 163.5 points North Carolina vs. Kentucky money line: Kentucky -265, UNC +214 North Carolina vs. Kentucky picks: See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. Kentucky streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (163.5 points). Both teams have trended to the Under recently. Three straight Kentucky games have hit that side, while UNC has had three of its last four games go Under.

The model has just one player -- UNC's Caleb Wilson -- projected to score more than 14 points. The teams combine for 163 points as the Under is the value play.

The mode also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

