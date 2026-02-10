ACC squads with matching conference records will collide on Tuesday's college basketball schedule as the North Carolina Tar Heels visit the Miami Hurricanes. No. 11 UNC (19-4, 7-3 ACC) is on a five-game win streak, with the most recent of those being when it knocked off Duke, 71-68, on a last-second shot on Saturday. Miami (18-5, 7-3 ACC) has won three of its last four and is coming off a Saturday victory over Boston College, 74-68. The Tar Heels are 25-10, all-time, versus the Canes.

Tipoff is at 7 p.m. ET from the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Fla. UNC has won each of the last three matchups. The Tar Heels are 1.5-point favorites per the latest Miami vs. North Carolina odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 157.5.

Miami vs. North Carolina spread: UNC -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Miami vs. North Carolina over/under: 157.5 points Miami vs. North Carolina money line: UNC -112, Miami -107

SportsLine's model has simulated Miami vs. North Carolina 10,000 times and is going Under on the total (158.5 points). These two have engaged in low-scoring defensive battles in recent years, as five of their last six meetings not only failed to reach 158.5 points, but none of them even reached 153 points. Those six contests have averaged 147.3 points, with none of their last three meetings in Miami even reaching that low total.

Just six teams in all of Division I allow a lower 2-point percentage than UNC, as it makes it a task to generate points from inside the arc. Meanwhile, Miami has been an underdog five times this season, and the Under has hit in four of those games. With both squads projected to score at least 4 points under their season averages, the Under hits in more than 50% of simulations.

