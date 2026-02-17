The 16th-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack in a key ACC matchup on Tuesday. UNC is coming off a 79-65 win over Pittsburgh, while NC State dropped a 77-76 decision to Miami (Fla.). The Tar Heels (20-5, 8-4 ACC), who are tied for sixth in the conference, are 3-4 on the road this season. The Wolfpack (18-8, 9-4 ACC), who are fifth in the league, are 10-4 on their home court.

Tipoff from Lenova Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. North Carolina leads the all-time series 166-81, including a 70-48 mark in games played in Raleigh. NC State is a 6.5-point favorite in the latest North Carolina vs. NC State odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 158.5. Before making any NC State vs. North Carolina picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it entered Week 16 on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 13-7 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated North Carolina vs. NC State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for UNC vs. NC State:

North Carolina vs. NC State spread: NC State -6.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook North Carolina vs. NC State over/under: 158.5 points North Carolina vs. NC State money line: NC State -280, UNC +227 North Carolina vs. NC State picks: See picks at SportsLine North Carolina vs. NC State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can also target the latest Underdog promo code, good for $75 in fantasy bonus entries when you play $5 with the promo code CBSSPORTS2 in select states.

How to make North Carolina vs. NC State picks

SportsLine's model is going Under on the total (158.5 points). The Under has hit in five of the last seven head-to-head matchups between the schools. The Under has hit in two of the last three North Carolina games, while the Under hit in N.C. State's last game.

The model projects the Tar Heels to have two players score 14.6 points or more, including Henri Veesaar's projected 14.9 points. The Wolfpack are projected to have five players score 11.8 or more points, led by Darrion Williams, who is projected to score 15.7 points. The Under clears in over 50% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins North Carolina vs. NC State, and which side of the spread hits nearly 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the North Carolina vs. NC State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.