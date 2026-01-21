ACC teams trying to get back on track meet as part of the Wednesday college basketball schedule when the No. 22 North Carolina Tar Heels host the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. UNC is 14-4 (2-3 ACC), but has dropped three of its last four. Notre Dame is 10-8 (1-4 ACC), and enters this matchup on a four-game losing streak.

Tipoff from the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Tar Heels are 11.5-point favorites in the latest North Carolina vs. Notre Dame odds, while the over/under is 148.5. Before making any Notre Dame vs. UNC picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 12 on a sizzling 10-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated UNC vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Notre Dame vs. UNC:

UNC vs. Notre Dame spread: UNC -11.5 UNC vs. Notre Dame over/under: 148.5 points UNC vs. Notre Dame money line: UNC -758, Notre Dame +525 UNC vs. Notre Dame picks: See picks at SportsLine UNC vs. Notre Dame streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Notre Dame vs. UNC picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (148.5 points). Both teams have trended heavily to the Over recently, as both of them have seen their past four games clear the total.

The model is projecting that five players score at least 14 points in the simulations, with UNC's Caleb Wilson leading the way with 19.5 points and Notre Dame's Jalen Haralson pacing the Irish with 15.2 points as the Over hits 53% of the time.

The model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UNC vs. Notre Dame, and which side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.