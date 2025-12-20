The second leg of the CBS Sports Classic from Atlanta will feature a marquee matchup between No. 12 North Carolina and Ohio State. This will be the 17th meeting between the programs and the first since the CBS Sports Classic back in 2022. UNC leads the all-time series 13-3 and has won eight of the last nine matchups.

North Carolina is off to a strong start. The Tar Heels are 10-1, with the lone loss coming against Michigan State last month. UNC is 2-1 against Quad 1 opponents this season, which is one more win (1-13) than the program had all of last season. During the Tar Heels' four-game win streak, three of the wins have come by at least 18 points.

Ohio State is 2-2 in its last four games, with losses to Pitt and Illinois during that stretch. The Buckeyes are coming off a thrilling 89-88 win over West Virginia behind a 23-point outing from star guard Bruce Thornton, who scored 19 points after halftime to propel his team to a double-overtime victory.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of UNC's matchup against Ohio State.

Where to watch North Carolina vs. Ohio State live

Date: Saturday, Dec. 20 | Time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta

TV: CBS | Live stream: CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

North Carolina vs. Ohio State: Need to know

Keep an eye on UNC's Caleb Wilson: The best NBA Draft prospect playing in this game is Wilson. The former five-star recruit is a projected top-five pick in this summer's draft because of his strong start to the season. Wilson is averaging 19.5 points, 10.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists. He has recorded a double-double in seven games thus far. If Ohio State can't contain him, it will be a long night for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State's offense is off to a historic start: Entering this game, Ohio State is scoring 87.6 points per game. That is on track to be the Buckeyes' most since the 1969-70 campaign (88.1 ppg). The head of the snake of the offense has been Thornton, who is averaging 21.8 points. However, Ohio State has three other players (John Mobley Jr., Christoph Tilly and Devin Royal) averaging at least 13 points. Notably, UNC is allowing just 64.1 points per game and hasn't allowed more than 75 in a game this season.

Seth Trimble expected to return for UNC: The North Carolina standout defender is expected to return against Ohio State after missing the last month with a forearm injury, according to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander. He has missed the last nine games for the Tar Heels and is one of their most important players.

UNC can match best start since 2008-09 season: It's no secret that UNC coach Hubert Davis entered this season facing pressure. Through the first month and a half of the season, his team has played extremely well. With a win over the Buckeyes, UNC can improve to 11-1, which would be the program's best start since the 2008-09 season. During that year, UNC started 12-0 and went on to win the national title.

North Carolina vs. Ohio State prediction, picks

The matchup to watch here is Ohio State's offense vs. UNC's defense. If the Tar Heels can limit an explosive offense, Hubert's squad should be able to come away with a win. Wilson is the X-Factor here. He has been a double-double machine this season, and I expect him to finish with one against Ohio State. Give me UNC to win by at least five points. Pick: North Carolina -4.5

