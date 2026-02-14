Caleb Wilson is North Carolina's best player and emotional leader; big man Henri Veesaar is North Carolina's second-best player by every metric. UNC knew it was not going to have Wilson a fracture in his left hand was discovered earlier this week, but Veesaar was under the weather and was held out of Saturday's home tilt against Pitt.

And yet, the 11th-ranked Tar Heels comfortably held off Jeff Capel's Panthers 79-65 in a game that was not as close as the final score indicated without a starting front line that had been as dominant as any frontcourt in college basketball outside of Michigan, Florida and Arizona.

Pitt is one of the ACC bottom-feeders, but UNC played well and showed glimpses of the new way it's going to have to win ballgames with Wilson sidelined indefinitely.

Michigan makes case to jump Arizona for the No. 1 spot in next AP Top 25 poll after dominant win over UCLA Cameron Salerno

Let's dive into key observations.

Talented options shine in new roles

It's time for Luka Bogavac to get it rolling. The international veteran had been shifted to a second-unit role, but he got re-inserted into the starting lineup and balled out with 15 points and four assists in 33 minutes. His individual creation is something this UNC offense needs to create some semblance of a jolt.

Alabama transfer Jarin Stevenson also shined in an expanded role. Stevenson didn't shot-hunt at all. He just took what the defense gave him, and that resulted in 19 points on just seven shots. Stevenson drilled three triples and all four of his free throws. He played 36 turnover-free minutes. That's exactly what the doctor ordered.

One guy can't replace Wilson's production, but Stevenson and Bogavac have to raise their level.

They did just that on Saturday.

Can they do it again?

Don't expect much on the offensive glass

UNC averages over 12 second-chance points, which ranks in the 77th percentile nationally, per CBB Analytics, thanks to the relentless effort from Wilson and Veesaar.

Unsurprisingly, UNC was not able to be an impactful offensive-rebounding team against the Panthers. UNC totaled just six offensive rebounds on its 32 missed shots. That 18.8 offensive rebound rate is the second-lowest mark of the season for UNC.

The Tar Heels' shot selection is going to have to be even better moving forward because those second-chance points that have fueled the Heels for long stretches this season is not going to be a strength while Wilson is on the mend.

Dixon's steady hand steers the ship

Ball control will be even more paramount for UNC without the offensive rebounding to serve as a buffer. That means a freshman like Derek Dixon just has to play clean basketball.

He was great against Pitt. He had seven assists and just one turnover. He got the ball where it needed to go and was super unselfish in setting the table for this group and getting the ball where it needed to go. Backup big man Zayden High delivered a career-high 15 points, but it was Dixon who expertly set up High left and right.

More of that, por favor.

Interior defense pros and cons

Pitt got whatever it wanted in the paint against UNC. The Panthers shot 13 for 20 at the rim and totaled 34 paint points. Pitt big man Cam Corhen got rolling early with some pick-and-pop treys and then started eating inside the arc on his way to a 23-point showing. He was terrific. UNC also struggled to contain versatile forward Roman Siulepa (14 points on 10 shots) for stretches.

It just is what it is with High as the primary shot-blocker. There's just very little resistance when High and Stevenson are the primary interior defenders.

But Saturday was the worst it could be. Veesaar's return is imminent — he's expected to suit up for Tuesday's road tilt against rival N.C. State — and UNC's defense needs its 7-footer on the floor as soon as possible. Wilson will be unquestionably missed, but Veesaar can keep UNC's defense afloat with his interior rim protection and mobility on the perimeter. Thankfully for UNC, none of its next three opponents (NC State, Syracuse and Louisville) has that bruising center that you're terrified of.