The NC State Wolfpack (9-14, 2-10 ACC) will try to snap an eight-game losing streak when they host the Louisville Cardinals (18-6, 11-2) on Wednesday night. NC State has lost four times by one possession during its current skid, including a 74-73 loss at Stanford on Saturday. Louisville has won 12 of its last 13 games and is coming off an 88-78 win over Miami on Saturday, remaining in a tie for second place in the conference standings. The Cardinals are tied with No. 23 Clemson in the standings, sitting one game back of first-place Duke.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Lenovo Center. Louisville is favored by 6.5 points in the latest North Carolina State vs. Louisville odds, while the over/under is 142.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Louisville vs. North Carolina State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 15 of the 2024-25 season on an 211-154 betting roll (+2024) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Louisville-North Carolina State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

North Carolina State vs. Louisville spread: Louisville -6.5

North Carolina State vs. Louisville over/under: 142.5 points

North Carolina State vs. Louisville money line: Louisville: -291, North Carolina State: +234

North Carolina State vs. Louisville picks: See picks here

North Carolina State vs. Louisville streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why NC State can cover

NC State continues to play competitive games, despite its eight-game losing streak and disappointing season. The Wolfpack lost to North Carolina, Virginia Tech, California and Stanford by just one possession over the past month, falling to the Cardinal in a 74-73 thriller on Saturday. They held the lead until Stanford scored the go-ahead basket with just eight seconds remaining.

Freshman guard Trey Parker had his best performance of the season, scoring 19 points and dishing out five assists off the bench. Senior guard Marcus Hill leads NC State with 12.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, while senior guard Jayden Taylor is adding 11.8 points. The Wolfpack have won four of the last five meetings between these teams. See which team to pick here.

Why Louisville can cover

Louisville has been one of the top teams in the ACC throughout the season, winning 12 of its last 13 games. The Cardinals cruised to an 84-58 road win at Boston College last Wednesday before beating Miami by double digits on Saturday. Senior guard Terrence Edwards Jr. had 27 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in a double-double effort.

Senior guard Reyne Smith added 26 points, five assists and four rebounds, knocking down six 3-pointers. Edwards was the Sun Belt Player of the Year at James Madison last year, while Smith transferred from the College of Charleston. Louisville has covered the spread in eight of its last 11 games, and it has covered in six of its last seven games against NC State. See which team to pick here.

How to make North Carolina State vs. Louisville picks

The model has simulated Louisville vs. NC State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 80% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins NC State vs. Louisville, and which side of the spread hits well over 80% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Louisville vs. NC State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 211-154 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.