The NC State Wolfpack (9-9) will look to get back on track when they battle the SMU Mustangs (14-5) in a key Atlantic Coast Conference matchup on Saturday. SMU is coming off a 98-73 loss to Louisville on Tuesday, while NC State dropped a 65-62 decision to California on Jan. 18. The Mustangs (14-5, 5-3 ACC), who have won three of their last four games, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Wolfpack (9-9, 2-5 ACC), who have lost five of six, are 9-3 on their home floor.

Tipoff from the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C., is set for noon ET. The all-time series is tied 1-1, but this will be the first meeting between the teams since 1988-89. SMU is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest SMU vs. N.C. State odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 145.5. Before making any SMU vs. N.C. State picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 12 of the 2024-25 season on a 198-138 betting roll (+2692) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on SMU vs. N.C. State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for NC State vs. SMU:

SMU vs. NC State spread: SMU -1.5



SMU vs. NC State over/under: 145.5 points

SMU vs. NC State money line: SMU –125, NC State +104

SMU: The Mustangs have hit the game total over in 21 of their last 34 games (+6.65 units)

NCS: The Wolfpack have hit the money line in 22 of their last 41 games (+11.45 units)



SMU vs. NC State picks:



Why you should back SMU

The Mustangs are led by junior guard Boopie Miller. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 14.3 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals in 27.9 minutes. He registered a double-double with 18 points, 10 assists, two rebounds and two steals in a 117-74 win at Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 18. He scored 12 points and added six rebounds and four assists in a 54-52 win at Virginia on Jan. 15.

Senior guard Chuck Harris has scored in double figures in four of the last five games. In a 93-71 win over Georgia Tech on Jan. 11, he scored 21 points, while adding three rebounds and two assists. He had 18 points, four rebounds and two steals in an 82-67 loss at North Carolina on Jan. 7. In 19 games, including four starts, he is averaging 12.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 23.6 minutes. He is connecting on 45.1% of his field goals, including 43.3% from 3-point range, and 82.9% of his free throws.

Why you should back NC State

Senior guard Marcus Hill helps power the Wolfpack, reaching double-digit scoring in each of the last 11 games. In a 63-61 loss to North Carolina on Jan. 11, he nearly registered a double-double with 20 points, nine rebounds and two steals. He is coming off a 13-point, five-rebound and two-assist effort in the loss to California. In 18 games, including 17 starts, he is averaging 13.2 points, four rebounds and 2.2 assists in 28.9 minutes.

Also helping power NC State is senior guard Jayden Taylor. In the loss to California, he scored 18 points, pulled down five rebounds and made two steals. In a 79-76 loss at Virginia Tech, he poured in 17 points, while adding three assists and two rebounds. In 18 starts this season, he is averaging 12.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals in 29.5 minutes.

How to make SMU vs. North Carolina State picks

SportsLine's model is going over on the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations

So who wins NC State vs. SMU and which side of the spread hits in nearly 70% of simulations?