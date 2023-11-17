Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Charleston Southern 2-1, North Carolina State 2-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Charleston Southern has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will take on the North Carolina State Wolfpack at 7:00 p.m. ET at PNC Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Charleston Southern proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Wildcats 102-61 at home. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-28.

Meanwhile, the Wolfpack made easy work of the Wildcats on Friday and carried off a 84-64 victory. The over/under was set at 148 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Jayden Taylor, who scored 22 points along with 2 assists and 2 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of DJ Burns Jr., who scored 12 points along with 7 rebounds.

The Buccaneers now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Wolfpack, the win makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

Charleston Southern must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 23.5-point spread they're up against. This will be their first time playing on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Charleston Southern have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40 rebounds per game. However, it's not like North Carolina State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 23.5-point favorite against Charleston Southern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 23.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State has won both of the games they've played against Charleston Southern in the last 6 years.