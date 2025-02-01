Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Clemson 17-4, North Carolina State 9-11

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

What to Know

North Carolina State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Clemson Tigers will face off in an ACC battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack have a tough task ahead: they'll enter the contest with five straight defeats, while the Tigers will come in with five straight victories.

Last Monday, North Carolina State couldn't handle Duke and fell 74-64. The Wolfpack were up 35-22 in the first but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Despite the loss, North Carolina State had strong showings from Dontrez Styles, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus two blocks, and Trey Parker, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave Parker a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (75%).

Meanwhile, Clemson didn't have too much trouble with Va. Tech on Saturday as they won 72-57.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Clemson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Del Jones, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Chauncey Wiggins, who went 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

North Carolina State's defeat dropped their record down to 9-11. As for Clemson, they are on a roll lately: they've won eight of their last nine matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: North Carolina State hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Clemson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.5. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

North Carolina State won a game that couldn't have been any closer when the teams last played back in February of 2024, slipping by Clemson 78-77. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Clemson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Clemson is a solid 6-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 133 points.

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.