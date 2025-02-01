Who's Playing

Clemson Tigers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Clemson 17-4, North Carolina State 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Clemson Tigers and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 1:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack are crawling into this matchup hobbled by five consecutive losses, while the Tigers will bounce in with five consecutive wins.

Last Saturday, Clemson didn't have too much trouble with Va. Tech as they won 72-57.

Clemson's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Del Jones, who went 5 for 7 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds. Chauncey Wiggins was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State came up short against Duke on Monday and fell 74-64. The Wolfpack got off to an early lead (up 13 with 4:18 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

North Carolina State's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Dontrez Styles, who went 7 for 12 en route to 18 points plus two blocks, and Trey Parker, who went 6 for 9 en route to 15 points. The dominant performance also gave Parker a new career-high in threes (three).

Clemson has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine contests, which provided a nice bump to their 17-4 record this season. As for North Carolina State, their defeat dropped their record down to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Clemson has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.2 threes per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 5.9. Given Clemson's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Clemson and North Carolina State were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in February of 2024, but Clemson came up empty-handed after a 78-77 loss. Can Clemson avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Clemson has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.