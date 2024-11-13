Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 1-1, North Carolina State 2-0

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while the Chanticleers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Friday, North Carolina State earned an 81-72 win over Presbyterian. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Wolfpack.

North Carolina State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Ben Middlebrooks, who went 6 for 7 en route to 16 points plus three steals. Another player making a difference was Jayden Taylor, who posted 19 points along with five steals.

North Carolina State was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Presbyterian only racked up ten.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-59 to East Carolina.

Coastal Carolina's defeat came about despite a quality game from Rasheed Jones, who went 6 for 10 en route to 20 points.

North Carolina State's win bumped their record up to 2-0. As for Coastal Carolina, they dropped their record down to 1-1 with the loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for North Carolina State, as the team is favored by a full 18.5 points. They finished last season with a 7-9 record against the spread.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 18.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 19.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 144.5 points.

