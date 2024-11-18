Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Colgate 1-2, North Carolina State 3-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack's homestand will continue as they prepare to take on the Colgate Raiders at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Lenovo Center. The Wolfpack will be strutting in after a victory while the Raiders will be stumbling in from a loss.

Last Wednesday, North Carolina State earned an 82-70 win over Coastal Carolina.

North Carolina State's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Parker, who went 6 for 8 en route to 13 points plus five rebounds. Parker's performance made up for a slower match against Presbyterian last Friday. Another player making a difference was Jayden Taylor, who went 8 for 15 en route to 22 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Colgate suffered their closest defeat since February 25th on Tuesday. They fell just short of Syracuse by a score of 74-72. The Raiders have now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Brady Cummins, who scored ten points in addition to five assists and three steals. What's more, he also posted a 57.1% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Nicolas Louis-Jacques, on the other hand, was considerably less helpful: he went 0-6 from deep.

North Carolina State's win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-0. As for Colgate, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, North Carolina State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep North Carolina State's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Colgate over their last one matchups.

North Carolina State came out on top in a nail-biter against Colgate in their previous meeting back in November of 2021, sneaking past 77-74. Does North Carolina State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Colgate turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 12.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Wolfpack as a 15.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 3 years.