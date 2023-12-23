Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between North Carolina State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 43-36 lead against Detroit.

If North Carolina State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-3 in no time. On the other hand, Detroit will have to make due with an 0-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Detroit 0-12, North Carolina State 8-3

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for North Carolina State. They will be home for the holidays to greet the Detroit Titans at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at PNC Arena. The timing is sure in North Carolina State's favor as the squad sits on six straight wins at home while Detroit has not had much luck on the away from home, with ten straight road losses dating back to last season.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, a fact North Carolina State proved on Wednesday. They walked away with an 82-70 victory over the Billikens.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Casey Morsell, who scored 21 points. Less helpful for North Carolina State was Jayden Taylor's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, the Titans came up short against the Chippewas on Thursday and fell 75-63. The over/under was set at 137.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are winless (0-4) when they just don't pass the ball.

The Wolfpack have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 8-3 record this season. As for the Titans, their defeat dropped their record down to 0-12.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Detroit, though, as they've been averaging only 30.5 rebounds per game. Given North Carolina State's sizeable advantage in that area, Detroit will need to find a way to close that gap.

North Carolina State took their victory against Detroit in their previous matchup back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 84-65. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Detroit have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 24-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolfpack as a 23.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.