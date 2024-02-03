Who's Playing

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Georgia Tech 10-11, North Carolina State 14-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: The CW Network

The CW Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 5:30 p.m. ET on February 3rd at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Georgia Tech had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They pulled ahead with a 74-73 photo finish over the Tar Heels. The victory was just what Georgia Tech needed coming off of a 91-67 loss in their prior match.

Georgia Tech's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Kyle Sturdivant led the charge by scoring 18 points. Another player making a difference was Naithan George, who scored 16 points.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Hurricanes by a score of 74-68 on Tuesday.

Among those leading the charge was DJ Horne, who scored 24 points. Casey Morsell was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Yellow Jackets' win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 10-11. As for the Wolfpack, their win bumped their record up to 14-7.

Georgia Tech came up short against the Wolfpack when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 72-64. Can Georgia Tech avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Georgia Tech has won 6 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.