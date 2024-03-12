Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Louisville after losing seven in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 46-45 lead against North Carolina State.

Louisville came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Louisville Cardinals @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Louisville 8-23, North Carolina State 17-14

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 12, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Louisville has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Capital One Arena in an ACC postseason contest. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Saturday, the Cardinals came up short against the Eagles and fell 67-61. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Louisville in their matchups with Boston College: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, Louisville saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Louisville was Skyy Clark's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, North Carolina State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 81-73 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers.

Jayden Taylor put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Cardinals have been struggling recently as they've lost eight of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-23 record this season. As for the Wolfpack, they dropped their record down to 17-14 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Louisville is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Louisville's opponent in mind: they have a solid 5-1 record against the spread vs North Carolina State over their last six matchups.

Louisville came up short against North Carolina State in their previous matchup back in January, falling 89-83. Can Louisville avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Louisville, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Louisville has won 5 out of their last 9 games against North Carolina State.