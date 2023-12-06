Who's Playing

Md.-E. Shore Hawks @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Md.-E. Shore 2-5, North Carolina State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina

William Neal Reynolds Coliseum -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, North Carolina State is heading back home. They will take on the Md.-E. Shore Hawks at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Md.-E. Shore took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on North Carolina State, who comes in off a win.

After a disappointing 52 points in their last contest, North Carolina State made sure to put some points up on the board against Boston College on Saturday. The Wolfpack came out on top against the Eagles by a score of 84-78.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to DJ Horne, who scored 21 points along with 5 assists and 5 rebounds, and Jayden Taylor, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 4 steals. Another player making a difference was Mohamed Diarra, who scored 8 points along with 18 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Md.-E. Shore's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their third straight loss. They fell 63-52 to the Pirates. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Md.-E. Shore in their matchups with East Carolina: they've now lost three in a row.

The Wolfpack's win bumped their record up to 5-2. As for the Hawks, they bumped their record down to 2-5 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: North Carolina State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Md.-E. Shore struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Everything came up roses for North Carolina State against Md.-E. Shore when the teams last played back in November of 2018 as the squad secured a 95-49 victory. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Md.-E. Shore have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 5 years.