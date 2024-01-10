Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: N. Carolina 11-3, North Carolina State 11-3

What to Know

North Carolina State is on a eight-game streak of home wins, while N. Carolina is on a four-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at PNC Arena. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Wolfpack greeted the New Year with with a 76-60 victory over the Cavaliers.

North Carolina State got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was DJ Horne out in front who scored 14 points along with six rebounds. Dennis Parker Jr. was another key contributor, scoring 15 points.

Meanwhile, after a 91-71 finish the last time they played, N. Carolina and Clemson decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Tar Heels rang in the new year with a 65-55 victory over the Tigers on Saturday. Despite the victory, that was the fewest points N. Carolina has scored all year.

Armando Bacot was the offensive standout of the matchup as he dropped a double-double on 14 points and 16 rebounds. Another player making a difference was RJ Davis, who scored 14 points.

The Wolfpack have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-3 record this season. As for the Tar Heels, their win bumped their record up to an identical 11-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. North Carolina State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Carolina struggles in that department as they've been averaging 83.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Carolina State is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

Odds

N. Carolina is a 3.5-point favorite against North Carolina State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tar Heels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 154.5 points.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 8 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.