Who's Playing

N. Carolina Tar Heels @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: N. Carolina 10-6, North Carolina State 9-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the N. Carolina Tar Heels and the North Carolina State Wolfpack are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Lenovo Center. The Tar Heels are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.4 points per game this season.

N. Carolina will face North Carolina State after failing to hit the over/under the oddsmakers set for them on Tuesday which, to be fair, was an imposing 166 points. N. Carolina enjoyed a cozy 82-67 victory over SMU. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Tar Heels.

RJ Davis and Ian Jackson were among the main playmakers for N. Carolina as the former went 8 for 15 en route to 26 points plus five rebounds and two steals and the latter had 18 points plus seven rebounds and two steals. Davis had some trouble finding his footing against Notre Dame on Saturday, so this was a nice turnaround.

N. Carolina was working as a unit and finished the game with 17 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SMU only racked up seven.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for North Carolina State, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. In a tight contest that could have gone either way, they made off with a 66-65 win over Notre Dame.

North Carolina State can attribute much of their success to Marcus Hill, who had 15 points. Hill is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for four straight games.

N. Carolina's victory was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-6. As for North Carolina State, their win bumped their record up to 9-6.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy match: N. Carolina has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for North Carolina State, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given N. Carolina's sizable advantage in that area, North Carolina State will need to find a way to close that gap.

N. Carolina came up short against North Carolina State in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 84-76. Can N. Carolina avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Carolina has won 7 out of their last 10 games against North Carolina State.