Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ North Carolina State Wolfpack

Current Records: Presbyterian 1-1, North Carolina State 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The North Carolina State Wolfpack will face off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Lenovo Center. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

North Carolina State is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat SC Upstate 97-66. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest victory the Wolfpack have posted since December 6, 2023.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead North Carolina State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Ben Middlebrooks, who dropped a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds. What's more, Middlebrooks also racked up five offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February. Another player making a difference was Breon Pass, who went 5 for 8 en route to 14 points.

North Carolina State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SC Upstate only posted five.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Presbyterian against Carolina Christian on Wednesday as the team secured a 120-45 win. With the Blue Hose ahead 47-28 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Looking ahead, North Carolina State is probably looking forward to this one considering their 20.5 advantage in the spread. They finished last season with a 12-18-1 record against the spread.

North Carolina State strolled past Presbyterian in their previous matchup back in November of 2017 by a score of 86-68. Will North Carolina State repeat their success, or does Presbyterian have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

North Carolina State is a big 20.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

North Carolina State won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.